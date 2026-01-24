Left Menu

Vaccine Advisory Chair Sparks Controversy with Individual Choice Advocacy

Kirk Milhoan, chair of the U.S. CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, questioned broad vaccine recommendations for polio, advocating for individual choice over public health mandates. The American Medical Association criticized his stance as a dangerous regression. Milhoan's comments align with Health Secretary Kennedy's controversial vaccine policy overhaul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 04:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 04:34 IST
Vaccine Advisory Chair Sparks Controversy with Individual Choice Advocacy

The chair of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Kirk Milhoan, has ignited controversy by challenging broad vaccine recommendations for polio, prioritizing individual choice over public health.

Milhoan, a pediatric cardiologist, expressed his views on a podcast, emphasizing patient autonomy in vaccination decisions amidst rapid changes in federal vaccine policy under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The stance has drawn criticism from the American Medical Association, warning of potential risks to children's health, and sparked debate over the future of federal vaccine guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026