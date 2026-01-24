Vaccine Advisory Chair Sparks Controversy with Individual Choice Advocacy
Kirk Milhoan, chair of the U.S. CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, questioned broad vaccine recommendations for polio, advocating for individual choice over public health mandates. The American Medical Association criticized his stance as a dangerous regression. Milhoan's comments align with Health Secretary Kennedy's controversial vaccine policy overhaul.
The chair of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Kirk Milhoan, has ignited controversy by challenging broad vaccine recommendations for polio, prioritizing individual choice over public health.
Milhoan, a pediatric cardiologist, expressed his views on a podcast, emphasizing patient autonomy in vaccination decisions amidst rapid changes in federal vaccine policy under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The stance has drawn criticism from the American Medical Association, warning of potential risks to children's health, and sparked debate over the future of federal vaccine guidelines.
