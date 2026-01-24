Vaccine Advisory Chair Sparks Controversy with Individual Choice Advocacy

The chair of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Kirk Milhoan, has ignited controversy by challenging broad vaccine recommendations for polio, prioritizing individual choice over public health.

Milhoan, a pediatric cardiologist, expressed his views on a podcast, emphasizing patient autonomy in vaccination decisions amidst rapid changes in federal vaccine policy under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The stance has drawn criticism from the American Medical Association, warning of potential risks to children's health, and sparked debate over the future of federal vaccine guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)