Honoring a Legacy: V S Achuthanandan Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously

The family of late Marxist leader and former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan expressed joy upon his posthumous Padma Vibhushan award. A pivotal figure in Indian politics, Achuthanandan was celebrated for his advocacy for workers' rights, land reforms, and social justice, leaving a lasting legacy.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fitting tribute to a storied life, the late V S Achuthanandan, distinguished Marxist leader and former Kerala Chief Minister, was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan. Family members expressed pride and joy over the recognition.

Achuthanandan, who passed away at the age of 101 in July last year, was celebrated for his unwavering commitment to workers' rights, land reforms, and social justice. His son, V A Arun Kumar, expressed happiness at the honor bestowed upon his father, acknowledging the enduring admiration and love from people across Kerala.

Achuthanandan's political journey began in the 1940s, guided by Communist leader P Krishna Pillai. Over the decades, he left an indelible mark on Indian Left politics, serving as Chief Minister and holding various key positions. Renowned for his integrity and blunt speeches, his legacy remains influential in contemporary political discourse.

