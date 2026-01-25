Left Menu

Champion for the Underserved: Dr. Armida Fernandez's Mission for Health Equity

Dr. Armida Fernandez, awarded the Padma Shri, emphasizes enhancing health services, particularly palliative care for the poor. Her work spans promoting breastfeeding, creating Mumbai's first human milk bank, and supporting maternal and infant healthcare, driven by collaboration with organizations like SNEHA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:36 IST
Champion for the Underserved: Dr. Armida Fernandez's Mission for Health Equity
Dr. Armida Fernandez, recently named a Padma Shri awardee, highlighted the critical need to bolster health services, particularly in palliative care for underprivileged communities.

Announced on Republic Day eve, the government's 2026 Padma awards celebrated 131 recipients, including 113 Padma Shri honorees like Fernandez, lauded for her contributions to healthcare.

Retired after three decades at Sion Hospital, Fernandez pioneered efforts like establishing the city's first human milk bank and advocating for breastfeeding. Post-retirement, she continues her work in Mumbai's slums, advocating for maternal and infant health and combating violence against women while offering free home care with BMC support.

