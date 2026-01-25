Celebrating Excellence: Padma Awards Shine Spotlight on Achievements in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
Individuals from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including Dr. G V Rao and Kumarasamy Thangaraj, have been honored with the Padma Shri, recognizing their substantial contributions across various fields such as science, medicine, art, and cinema. The awards highlight the dedication and excellence of the recipients in serving the nation.
- Country:
- India
As the nation celebrated its achievers, seven individuals from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were conferred with Padma awards, honoring noteworthy contributions to society. Renowned figures, including surgeon Dr. G V Rao and geneticist Kumarasamy Thangaraj, stood among the distinguished Padma Shri awardees.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lauded the awardees, acknowledging their relentless dedication and commitment. He extended heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan, for his significant impact on the field of medicine.
This year's Padma awards spotlight contributions in science, medicine, art, and cinema. Notable awardees included Deepika Reddy for art and Chandramouli Gaddamanugu for science. The awards celebrate decades of excellence and service, inspiring future generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Honoring Legends: Padma Awards Celebrate Icons of Indian Arts
Padma Shri Honoree Raghuveer Khedkar: Inspiring a New Generation of Folk Artists
India and EU Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Challenges
Stuttgart Triumphs Over Gladbach with 3-0 Victory
Celebrated Odia Personalities Honored with Padma Shri 2026