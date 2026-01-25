Left Menu

Odisha Set for Timely Panchayat Elections Amid Political Tensions

Odisha's State Election Commissioner Madhusudan Padhi confirmed that the state's panchayat elections will occur on time, following the completion of the existing Panchayati Raj Institutions' mandates. Preparations are underway despite political tensions with BJP hinting at an earlier date and opposition criticism of political maneuvering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:18 IST
Odisha Set for Timely Panchayat Elections Amid Political Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's State Election Commissioner, Madhusudan Padhi, assures that the upcoming panchayat elections will proceed as scheduled following the incumbent Panchayati Raj Institutions' ongoing tenure.

Addressing an event for National Voters' Day, Padhi confirmed that groundwork, including polling booth setups and ballot box availability, is on track across revenue divisions.

Amid BJP's suggestion to advance the election by six months, tensions rise as opposition BJD criticizes BJP's announcement of such a decision in its party office, questioning the intent behind this unconventional approach.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026