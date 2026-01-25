Odisha Set for Timely Panchayat Elections Amid Political Tensions

Odisha's State Election Commissioner, Madhusudan Padhi, assures that the upcoming panchayat elections will proceed as scheduled following the incumbent Panchayati Raj Institutions' ongoing tenure.

Addressing an event for National Voters' Day, Padhi confirmed that groundwork, including polling booth setups and ballot box availability, is on track across revenue divisions.

Amid BJP's suggestion to advance the election by six months, tensions rise as opposition BJD criticizes BJP's announcement of such a decision in its party office, questioning the intent behind this unconventional approach.