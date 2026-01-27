Revolutionizing Surgery: MASSH Hospital's Leap into 3D Laparoscopy

MASSH Hospital in South Delhi has pioneered a significant leap in surgical care through its integration of advanced 3D laparoscopic technology. The hospital, under the leadership of Dr. Sachin Ambekar, Director of Minimal Access and Bariatric Surgery, has seen transformative improvements in surgical precision, patient safety, and treatment outcomes.

Since introducing 3D technology, MASSH has established itself as a global leader in minimally invasive surgery. The European Association of Endoscopic Surgery confirmed that 3D systems enhance accuracy and reduce surgical errors significantly. Dr. Ambekar has notably reduced operative times to as little as four minutes for certain procedures.

The hospital's consistent success in surgical outcomes and patient-centered care has attracted patients globally, including those from Kenya and Nigeria. Founder & CEO, Mansi Bansal Jhunjhunwala, emphasizes a commitment to affordability and quality, ensuring cutting-edge technology does not become a barrier to receiving world-class healthcare.

