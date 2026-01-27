Left Menu

Revolutionizing Surgery: MASSH Hospital's Leap into 3D Laparoscopy

MASSH Hospital in South Delhi pioneers the use of cutting-edge 3D laparoscopic technology, drastically improving surgical precision and reducing operation times. Under the leadership of Dr. Sachin Ambekar, the hospital has set new global benchmarks in minimally invasive surgery, attracting patients worldwide with its remarkable advancements in patient safety and care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:16 IST
Revolutionizing Surgery: MASSH Hospital's Leap into 3D Laparoscopy
  • Country:
  • India

MASSH Hospital in South Delhi has pioneered a significant leap in surgical care through its integration of advanced 3D laparoscopic technology. The hospital, under the leadership of Dr. Sachin Ambekar, Director of Minimal Access and Bariatric Surgery, has seen transformative improvements in surgical precision, patient safety, and treatment outcomes.

Since introducing 3D technology, MASSH has established itself as a global leader in minimally invasive surgery. The European Association of Endoscopic Surgery confirmed that 3D systems enhance accuracy and reduce surgical errors significantly. Dr. Ambekar has notably reduced operative times to as little as four minutes for certain procedures.

The hospital's consistent success in surgical outcomes and patient-centered care has attracted patients globally, including those from Kenya and Nigeria. Founder & CEO, Mansi Bansal Jhunjhunwala, emphasizes a commitment to affordability and quality, ensuring cutting-edge technology does not become a barrier to receiving world-class healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026