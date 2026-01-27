Diageo India Introduces Fertility Support Leave for Employees

Beverage alcohol company Diageo India announced a progressive policy on Tuesday, unveiling Fertility Support Leave for employees undergoing fertility treatments or supporting partners in the process. The initiative, set to begin in January 2026, offers up to 10 days of paid leave per year.

This flexible leave can be utilized in full or half days, either consecutively or spread across multiple occasions. This adaptability is devised to help employees balance their medical needs, recovery, and work obligations without added stress.

Diageo India's Chief Human Resources Officer, Shilpa Vaid, emphasized the need for supportive workplace policies, stating they are crucial as employees navigate complex and often challenging fertility journeys. The new policy joins an array of supportive measures already in place, underscoring the firm's dedication to inclusivity and career growth.