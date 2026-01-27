World Bank's $200 Million Boost for Lebanon's Vulnerable

The World Bank announced on Tuesday the approval of $200 million in new financing designed to aid Lebanon's poor and vulnerable during its ongoing economic and financial recovery. The funds aim to address essential needs and alleviate hardships among the most affected populations.

This funding forms part of a larger initiative that includes an additional $150 million dedicated to a digital acceleration project. The project intends to enhance access to government services, bolster economic opportunities, and create a secure digital environment for businesses in Lebanon.

By integrating financial support with a focus on digital infrastructure, the World Bank's initiative seeks to foster longer-term stability and growth in Lebanon's economy, while providing immediate relief to those who need it most.

(With inputs from agencies.)