Left Menu

Healthcare Hope: Free Medical Camps Transform Rural Lives in UP

The Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation organized a free medical camp benefiting over 1,650 patients, offering consultations, tests, and medicines. Key achievements included identifying over 100 cataract patients for treatment and providing essential healthcare services to remote rural communities. The initiative underscores the necessity for free, accessible healthcare in underserved regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 28-01-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 14:49 IST
Healthcare Hope: Free Medical Camps Transform Rural Lives in UP
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation recently organized a free medical camp, benefiting more than 1,650 patients with consultations, diagnostic tests, and medications. Held on January 25, the camp's services included identifying over 100 cataract patients who received free treatment and guidance for further procedures.

The success of the camp highlights the critical need for accessible, quality healthcare in the region. Free ambulance services ensured even those in remote areas could attend. The camp also featured a live broadcast of Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', emphasizing important messages on public welfare.

Rajesh Singh Dayal, known as the 'Medicine Man of UP', stressed healthcare should be a basic right. Patients requiring specialized care were referred to Shri Gorakhnath Medical Hospital, where specialist services were provided. The initiative provided vital healthcare services to the poor and underserved communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026