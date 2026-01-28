Healthcare Hope: Free Medical Camps Transform Rural Lives in UP

The Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation recently organized a free medical camp, benefiting more than 1,650 patients with consultations, diagnostic tests, and medications. Held on January 25, the camp's services included identifying over 100 cataract patients who received free treatment and guidance for further procedures.

The success of the camp highlights the critical need for accessible, quality healthcare in the region. Free ambulance services ensured even those in remote areas could attend. The camp also featured a live broadcast of Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', emphasizing important messages on public welfare.

Rajesh Singh Dayal, known as the 'Medicine Man of UP', stressed healthcare should be a basic right. Patients requiring specialized care were referred to Shri Gorakhnath Medical Hospital, where specialist services were provided. The initiative provided vital healthcare services to the poor and underserved communities.

