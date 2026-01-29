Rubio Defends Trump's Venezuela Strategy Amidst Global Tensions

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio robustly defended President Donald Trump's military operation aimed at capturing former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Speaking to US lawmakers, Rubio also explained the administration's strategies concerning Greenland, NATO, Iran, and China.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee saw stark contrasts in opinions, as Rubio tackled concerns about Trump's aggressive rhetoric that has caused unease among US allies. Rubio highlighted that the Maduro raid was essential for national security and assured senators that no further military actions are currently anticipated in Venezuela.

While Republican senators mostly supported the administration's actions in Venezuela, Democrats expressed skepticism over the underlying motives, emphasizing concerns over potential encouragement of aggressive moves by China and Russia. Rubio reiterated a commitment to assist in stabilizing Venezuela, ensuring it would soon benefit from US-supported economic measures.