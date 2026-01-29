Economic Survey 2025-26: India Charts Steady Expansion Amid Global Uncertainties

The Economic Survey 2025-26, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, predicts India's GDP growth for the next fiscal at 6.8-7.2%, setting a moderate yet steady trajectory amidst global uncertainties. The survey underscores critical areas requiring policy intervention, including education, social media, and nutrition.

Key recommendations involve reducing reliance on online teaching tools, emphasizing offline engagements post-COVID-19, and introducing age-based access restrictions on social media platforms to curb compulsive behavior among youngsters. In a bid to regulate nutritional intakes, a nutrient-based tax on ultra-processed foods is proposed, alongside marketing restrictions on specific consumer goods.

The fiscal outlook highlights cautious optimism despite potential AI boom pitfalls and external challenges, underscoring India's strategic reform initiatives. Noteworthy proposals include strengthening ties with Europe through free trade agreements, enhancing gig worker policies, and pursuing a disciplined 'Swadeshi' strategy to bolster India's global competitiveness.

