Left Menu

Economic Survey 2025-26: India Charts Steady Expansion Amid Global Uncertainties

The Economic Survey 2025-26 forecasts India's GDP growth at 6.8-7.2% for FY27. It emphasizes reducing online teaching reliance, enhancing social media regulations, and imposing a nutrient-based tax on ultra-processed foods. Concerns include AI productivity gains and external uncertainties, alongside calls for policy changes in trade, work terms, and fiscal strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey 2025-26, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, predicts India's GDP growth for the next fiscal at 6.8-7.2%, setting a moderate yet steady trajectory amidst global uncertainties. The survey underscores critical areas requiring policy intervention, including education, social media, and nutrition.

Key recommendations involve reducing reliance on online teaching tools, emphasizing offline engagements post-COVID-19, and introducing age-based access restrictions on social media platforms to curb compulsive behavior among youngsters. In a bid to regulate nutritional intakes, a nutrient-based tax on ultra-processed foods is proposed, alongside marketing restrictions on specific consumer goods.

The fiscal outlook highlights cautious optimism despite potential AI boom pitfalls and external challenges, underscoring India's strategic reform initiatives. Noteworthy proposals include strengthening ties with Europe through free trade agreements, enhancing gig worker policies, and pursuing a disciplined 'Swadeshi' strategy to bolster India's global competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026