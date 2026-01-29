Vandalism Sparks Outrage: Ambedkar Statue Damaged in Kakori

A statue of B.R. Ambedkar in Bahru village, Kakori, was vandalized by unidentified individuals, prompting police action on Thursday.

The incident was reported around 7:30 am on Thursday via Dial-112. Police found the statue damaged, attracting a crowd of 50 to 60 villagers, concerned about the situation's sensitivity. Assistant Commissioner of Police engaged with residents, promising swift legal measures.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed, and an investigation is underway, with authorities analyzing local CCTV footage. Additional officers have been stationed to maintain peace in the village.

(With inputs from agencies.)