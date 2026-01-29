Left Menu

Vandalism Sparks Outrage: Ambedkar Statue Damaged in Kakori

A statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalized by unknown individuals in Bahru village, Kakori. Police quickly responded, investigating the incident and assuring locals of prompt action. The community's tension necessitated additional police presence, and efforts to identify the culprits are ongoing through CCTV footage analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:20 IST
Vandalism Sparks Outrage: Ambedkar Statue Damaged in Kakori
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A statue of B.R. Ambedkar in Bahru village, Kakori, was vandalized by unidentified individuals, prompting police action on Thursday.

The incident was reported around 7:30 am on Thursday via Dial-112. Police found the statue damaged, attracting a crowd of 50 to 60 villagers, concerned about the situation's sensitivity. Assistant Commissioner of Police engaged with residents, promising swift legal measures.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed, and an investigation is underway, with authorities analyzing local CCTV footage. Additional officers have been stationed to maintain peace in the village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026