Boosting Agricultural Exports: India's Untapped Potential

The latest Economic Survey highlights the crucial need for India to reevaluate its agricultural export policies, emphasizing the vast untapped potential within this sector. By aligning strategies and avoiding arbitrary trade restrictions, India can strengthen its position as a reliable supplier in the global market.

The survey underlines the goal of achieving USD 100 billion in combined exports of agriculture, marine products, and food and beverages over the next four years. This ambitious target comes against the backdrop of a steady growth in agricultural exports, which have exhibited an impressive compound annual growth rate.

However, challenges such as frequent policy changes and ad hoc export bans have hindered progress and potentially damaged India's reputation. The survey recommends alternative measures such as subsidized food distribution and market interventions to ensure both domestic price stability and enhanced export opportunities for Indian farmers.

