Economic Survey 2025-26 Calls for Tighter Digital Safeguards to Combat Rising Digital Addiction

The Economic Survey 2025-26 identifies digital addiction as an escalating issue affecting mental health and productivity. It suggests stricter age verification on online platforms, simpler educational devices for children, and increased parental workshops. The survey emphasizes comprehensive interventions to address addictions such as social media and online gaming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:55 IST
The Economic Survey 2025-26 has raised an alarm over the increasing problem of digital addiction, particularly among youth, and its adverse effects on mental health and productivity. To combat this, it recommends that online platforms enforce stricter age verification and age-appropriate defaults to shield younger users from harmful content.

Moreover, the Survey suggests promoting simpler devices, like basic phones or education-only tablets for children, and organizing parental workshops. These sessions aim to train guardians in setting healthy digital boundaries and effectively using parental control tools.

The Survey highlights the risks and consequences of digital addiction, including anxiety, depression, and poor academic performance. It also emphasizes the inclusion of 'Gaming Disorder' in the International Classification of Diseases, underlining the social and mental health impact of unchecked gaming and online gambling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

