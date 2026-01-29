Revolutionary MRI Technique Could Transform Heart Failure Assessment

Heart failure patients may soon benefit from a safer assessment method, thanks to a pioneering approach utilizing MRI scans. Traditionally, a risky catheter procedure was required to assess oxygen levels in blood returning to the heart, a crucial marker of disease severity.

Led by Dr. Pankaj Garg at the University of East Anglia, researchers developed an MRI-based method to perform this measurement non-invasively. Their study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, demonstrates that the new technique produces results comparable to the traditional procedure.

This innovation not only promises to spare thousands from invasive testing but also allows for more frequent monitoring of patients at risk of complications, thereby potentially improving outcomes for those with advanced heart failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)