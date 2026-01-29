The realm of global wellness is undergoing a transformation, with consumers increasingly favoring natural solutions grounded in science. Aromatherapy, a practice involving the use of essential oils, stands at the forefront of this shift, offering evidence-based benefits that integrate into mainstream healthcare systems.

In countries like France and the United States, aromatherapy is not only a cultural hallmark but also a scientifically respected practice, with over 50% of French general practitioners recommending essential oils for general health support. The method is gaining traction in hospitals, especially for alleviating stress and improving patient comfort in oncology and post-operative care.

In India, firms like Puraroma are legislating a new paradigm within the wellness sector. By applying scientific rigor to their products, including chemotyping and lab-testing of essential oils, they ensure efficacy and safety. Puraroma's philosophy and practices herald a crucial shift toward clarity and documented wellness benefits in a market previously overshadowed by vague claims.

