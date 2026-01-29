Left Menu

Aromatherapy: The Science Behind Serenity

The global wellness industry is embracing evidence-based aromatherapy, which blends natural remedies with scientific validation. Essential oils, known for their therapeutic properties, are used worldwide, particularly in Europe and the U.S., to support health. India welcomes companies like Puraroma for scientifically backed wellness solutions.

The realm of global wellness is undergoing a transformation, with consumers increasingly favoring natural solutions grounded in science. Aromatherapy, a practice involving the use of essential oils, stands at the forefront of this shift, offering evidence-based benefits that integrate into mainstream healthcare systems.

In countries like France and the United States, aromatherapy is not only a cultural hallmark but also a scientifically respected practice, with over 50% of French general practitioners recommending essential oils for general health support. The method is gaining traction in hospitals, especially for alleviating stress and improving patient comfort in oncology and post-operative care.

In India, firms like Puraroma are legislating a new paradigm within the wellness sector. By applying scientific rigor to their products, including chemotyping and lab-testing of essential oils, they ensure efficacy and safety. Puraroma's philosophy and practices herald a crucial shift toward clarity and documented wellness benefits in a market previously overshadowed by vague claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

