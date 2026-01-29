Revolutionary Research Partnership to Tackle Incurable Diseases

In a groundbreaking move, ResearchAyu and the All India Institute of Ayurveda, under the Ministry of AYUSH, have entered into a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to tackle the development of treatments for challenging diseases.

This collaboration, announced from New Delhi, marks a significant step forward in medical research, focusing on diseases such as osteoarthritis, autoimmune diseases, and diabetes. Through this partnership, the organizations seek to enhance research efforts, generate clinical validation, and create standardized treatment protocols to reform treatment approaches in India.

The alliance is a triumphant stride for ResearchAyu's core mission to deliver validated treatment solutions. Spearheaded by Dipak Patil, the collaboration will pool expertise and resources to produce viable medicinal breakthroughs, ultimately aiming for evidence-based Ayurvedic interventions that improve patient care nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)