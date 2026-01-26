Alexander Zverev: Rallying Against Diabetes and Rivals

On the global tennis scene, Alexander Zverev is known not only for his prowess but also for his battle with type 1 diabetes. The German tennis star, ranked as the world number three, competes while carefully managing his blood sugar levels.

Zverev describes his experience as navigating two concurrent matches: the visible one on court and an invisible one with his health. With routine being key, Zverev asserts that meticulous preparation enables him to focus on his game and manage sudden surprises.

Despite his challenges, Zverev has earned significant accolades, including an Olympic gold medal and two ATP Finals titles. Yet, the tennis world continues to watch as he chases his first Grand Slam victory amid personal scrutiny.