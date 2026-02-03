BD Elevates Patient Safety at RAPM Day Workshop

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) showcased its commitment to patient safety during the World Regional Anaesthesia & Pain Medicine (RAPM) Day Workshop as a Knowledge Partner. The company collaborated with the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists (ISA) to provide clinicians with practical, real-time experience in advanced spinal anaesthesia techniques.

Hosted at the Institute of Medical Sciences at Banaras Hindu University, the workshop emphasized Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anaesthesia (USGRA) through a mix of scientific lectures, expert demonstrations, and hands-on scanning sessions. This initiative aimed to fortify clinical skills and promote medication-safety practices to enhance patient outcomes.

With over 40 participants, including postgraduate anaesthesia trainees and practicing clinicians, the event delved into ultrasound principles and regional block techniques. Leading figures from the field praised BD's contributions, highlighting the integration of BD's technology into training modules as a catalyst for improved clinical capabilities and safety standards.

