Left Menu

BD Elevates Patient Safety at RAPM Day Workshop

BD India/South Asia, as a Knowledge Partner, joined hands with Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists to enhance patient safety in Regional Anaesthesia. The World RAPM Day Workshop offered clinicians hands-on experience with advanced spinal anaesthesia tools, focusing on Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anaesthesia through lectures, demonstrations, and live training sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:42 IST
BD Elevates Patient Safety at RAPM Day Workshop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) showcased its commitment to patient safety during the World Regional Anaesthesia & Pain Medicine (RAPM) Day Workshop as a Knowledge Partner. The company collaborated with the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists (ISA) to provide clinicians with practical, real-time experience in advanced spinal anaesthesia techniques.

Hosted at the Institute of Medical Sciences at Banaras Hindu University, the workshop emphasized Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anaesthesia (USGRA) through a mix of scientific lectures, expert demonstrations, and hands-on scanning sessions. This initiative aimed to fortify clinical skills and promote medication-safety practices to enhance patient outcomes.

With over 40 participants, including postgraduate anaesthesia trainees and practicing clinicians, the event delved into ultrasound principles and regional block techniques. Leading figures from the field praised BD's contributions, highlighting the integration of BD's technology into training modules as a catalyst for improved clinical capabilities and safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026