Himachal's Health Revamp: Ensuring Drug Quality and Accessibility

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has taken a significant step towards enhancing the quality and availability of medicines in state-run health institutions. He has instructed health department officials to curate a new 'Essential Drugs' list to ensure patient access to top-quality medications.

During a department review meeting, Sukhu stressed the importance of direct procurement from manufacturers, a move he believes will curtail costs and eliminate delays often associated with middlemen. This decision aims to foster a transparent supply chain, ensuring a steady stock of vital drugs.

The chief minister also called for enhanced quality testing mechanisms, announcing plans for dedicated sampling and testing cells in state medical colleges. These cells, beginning with institutions like IGMC-Shimla and Dr RPGMC-Tanda, will receive state support in staffing, training, and equipment to strengthen drug quality checks.

