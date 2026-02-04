Left Menu

Himachal's Health Revamp: Ensuring Drug Quality and Accessibility

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has mandated a new 'Essential Drugs' list to guarantee medicine availability in government health facilities. Aiming to streamline procurement directly from manufacturers, this initiative emphasizes transparency and quality while reducing delays caused by middlemen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:01 IST
Himachal's Health Revamp: Ensuring Drug Quality and Accessibility
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has taken a significant step towards enhancing the quality and availability of medicines in state-run health institutions. He has instructed health department officials to curate a new 'Essential Drugs' list to ensure patient access to top-quality medications.

During a department review meeting, Sukhu stressed the importance of direct procurement from manufacturers, a move he believes will curtail costs and eliminate delays often associated with middlemen. This decision aims to foster a transparent supply chain, ensuring a steady stock of vital drugs.

The chief minister also called for enhanced quality testing mechanisms, announcing plans for dedicated sampling and testing cells in state medical colleges. These cells, beginning with institutions like IGMC-Shimla and Dr RPGMC-Tanda, will receive state support in staffing, training, and equipment to strengthen drug quality checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Davis Cup Squad Sharpens Skills Ahead of Netherlands Clash

India's Davis Cup Squad Sharpens Skills Ahead of Netherlands Clash

 Global
2
Manderson's Untold Secrets: UK Parliament Calls for Full Disclosure

Manderson's Untold Secrets: UK Parliament Calls for Full Disclosure

 United Kingdom
3
Madhya Pradesh Strengthens Health Infrastructure: Rapid Progress in Medical Services and Education

Madhya Pradesh Strengthens Health Infrastructure: Rapid Progress in Medical ...

 India
4
Ceasefire Shattered: Tragic Losses Amidst Gaza Strikes

Ceasefire Shattered: Tragic Losses Amidst Gaza Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026