AI-Driven Healthcare: Revolutionizing Patient Care with iLive Connect

A pioneering AI healthcare ecosystem, iLive Connect, is transforming patient care by providing real-time medical supervision beyond traditional hospital settings, officials have announced. Developed by Dr. Rahul Chandola, the system uses advanced biosensor technology to monitor chronic conditions, preventing potential serious illnesses.

This innovative approach employs a small, wireless biosensor patch and wristband to continuously capture vital health parameters, including heart and respiratory rates, ECG, and more. The data is then transmitted to a secure cloud platform and monitored around the clock by a specialized medical team, enabling early intervention through AI-driven predictive analytics.

The system has led to a 76% reduction in hospital readmissions by identifying risks well before symptoms manifest, particularly aiding seniors and recently discharged patients. Co-founder Dr. Viveka Kumar emphasized the critical role of AI in ensuring timely medical responses and remote monitoring capabilities.

