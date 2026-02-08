Left Menu

Roche's Breakthrough in Multiple Sclerosis Treatment

Roche's experimental drug fenebrutinib achieved significant results in a Phase III trial for primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), reducing the risk of disability progression by 12%. This marks the first major development in over ten years for PPMS patients, promising hope given the scarcity of treatment options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 08-02-2026 02:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 02:11 IST
In a groundbreaking development, Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche announced that its experimental drug, fenebrutinib, has successfully met the primary endpoint in a late-stage clinical trial. The study focused on patients with primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), a particularly rare and challenging form of the disease.

Fenebrutinib emerged as the first experimental treatment in over a decade to significantly reduce the risk of worsening disability, outperforming Roche's own Ocrevus by 12% in the latest Phase III study. The trial results also indicated potential improvements in upper-limb function after 24 weeks.

Roche plans to pursue regulatory approval for fenebrutinib after gathering additional data from ongoing trials on relapsing multiple sclerosis, which are anticipated to conclude by 2026. This development represents a beacon of hope for PPMS patients, who have longed for alternative treatment solutions.

