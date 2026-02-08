Nipah Virus Death in Bangladesh Sparks Regional Health Alert

Tragedy struck in northern Bangladesh as the World Health Organization confirmed the death of a woman from the deadly Nipah virus, intensifying health precautions across the Asian region. In response to ongoing cases reported annually in Bangladesh, neighboring countries, including India, have ramped up airport screenings.

Meanwhile, South Carolina grapples with a rising number of measles cases, totaling 920, as the state health department pushes for increased vaccination efforts. This outbreak, which started in October, is mainly affecting the northwest region, with officials warning of its potential persistence.

In other global health developments, South Africa launched its first foot-and-mouth vaccine in 20 years amid a severe outbreak, and Arizona's judiciary took a significant step by annulling abortion restrictions in the state, citing constitutional rights.

