Cardiologist's Botched Angioplasty Raises Alarms: Gujarat Government's Bail Challenge Rejected

The Supreme Court upheld bail for Dr. Prashant Vazirani, arrested for allegedly performing unnecessary and flawed angioplasties on PMJAY beneficiaries, causing two deaths. Despite Gujarat government's push to cancel the bail, the court emphasized monitoring, not interference. The case underscores potential misuse of the Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has refused to revoke bail for Dr. Prashant Vazirani, a cardiologist from Gujarat. He was arrested for conducting allegedly unnecessary and botched angioplasty procedures that resulted in the deaths of two individuals covered under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme.

Despite the Gujarat government's contention that the case is severe, citing the fatalities, the Supreme Court bench led by Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar decided not to intervene further, advocating instead for vigilant monitoring of Dr. Vazirani's professional conduct.

This case highlights concerns over the exploitation of the government-funded PMJAY health insurance scheme, designed to support the underprivileged. Allegations include patients being misled about their medical conditions to gain financial benefits from the program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

