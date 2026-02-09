Health First: Uttar Pradesh's Legislative Wellness Initiative

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a health camp on Monday, strategically set ahead of the state's Budget session. This initiative was launched at the Assembly in Lucknow, targeting Legislative Assembly and Council members to prioritize their health during this crucial period.

Doctors from King George's Medical University are conducting the health examinations at the camp. The speaker of the Assembly, deputy chief ministers, ministers, and public representatives underwent medical check-ups at the event. Chief Minister Adityanath highlighted the government's commitment to public health, urging a healthy lifestyle for all citizens.

Adityanath encouraged legislators to pay special attention to their well-being, considering the stresses and challenges of public life. Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak extended his gratitude for organizing the camp, with key figures like Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh present at the event.