Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident En Route to Pre-Wedding Ceremony
Two men died and five others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck as they traveled to a pre-wedding ceremony. The accident happened while overtaking another vehicle. Police have arrested the truck driver and are investigating further.
Two men lost their lives and five others were left injured in a devastating crash involving a car and a truck on Monday. The incident occurred as they were traveling to a pre-wedding 'Tilak' ceremony in Farrukhabad district.
Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi reported that the occupants, hailing from Shahjahanpur, were on their way to attend a family event in Patiyan village. The fatal collision took place near Bajheda village in the Allahganj area while the car tried to overtake another vehicle.
Among the deceased were 50-year-old Anandpal, also known as Pappu, and 60-year-old Suresh Kumar. The injured have been hospitalized for treatment. Authorities have seized the involved truck and detained its driver as investigations continue. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
