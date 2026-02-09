Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident En Route to Pre-Wedding Ceremony

Two men died and five others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck as they traveled to a pre-wedding ceremony. The accident happened while overtaking another vehicle. Police have arrested the truck driver and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:00 IST
Two men lost their lives and five others were left injured in a devastating crash involving a car and a truck on Monday. The incident occurred as they were traveling to a pre-wedding 'Tilak' ceremony in Farrukhabad district.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi reported that the occupants, hailing from Shahjahanpur, were on their way to attend a family event in Patiyan village. The fatal collision took place near Bajheda village in the Allahganj area while the car tried to overtake another vehicle.

Among the deceased were 50-year-old Anandpal, also known as Pappu, and 60-year-old Suresh Kumar. The injured have been hospitalized for treatment. Authorities have seized the involved truck and detained its driver as investigations continue. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

