Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident En Route to Pre-Wedding Ceremony

Two men lost their lives and five others were left injured in a devastating crash involving a car and a truck on Monday. The incident occurred as they were traveling to a pre-wedding 'Tilak' ceremony in Farrukhabad district.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi reported that the occupants, hailing from Shahjahanpur, were on their way to attend a family event in Patiyan village. The fatal collision took place near Bajheda village in the Allahganj area while the car tried to overtake another vehicle.

Among the deceased were 50-year-old Anandpal, also known as Pappu, and 60-year-old Suresh Kumar. The injured have been hospitalized for treatment. Authorities have seized the involved truck and detained its driver as investigations continue. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)