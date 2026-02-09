Government Moves to Address Teacher Shortage in Jammu and Kashmir

The educational landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is poised for change as Education Minister Sakeena Itoo revealed plans to lift the freeze on teacher positions, initially imposed in 2018. The freeze had caused significant staffing issues across schools in the region.

In response to a query from BJP MLA Pawan Kumar Gupta, Itoo explained that the government is actively pursuing the recruitment process, aiming to address the educator shortage. She announced that 594 lecturer roles and various other non-teaching positions have been submitted for approval.

To further streamline operations, existing teachers are being promoted. Plans for several hundred appointments and promotions are underway, affecting both teaching and administrative staff, aimed at improving the quality of education and solving salary-related challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)