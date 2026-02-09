Left Menu

Government Moves to Address Teacher Shortage in Jammu and Kashmir

Education Minister Sakeena Itoo announced plans to lift the freeze on teacher positions in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to solve the educator shortage. The freeze, initiated in 2018, is being reevaluated to expedite recruitment. Efforts include lifting freezes on several educational roles and promoting existing staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The educational landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is poised for change as Education Minister Sakeena Itoo revealed plans to lift the freeze on teacher positions, initially imposed in 2018. The freeze had caused significant staffing issues across schools in the region.

In response to a query from BJP MLA Pawan Kumar Gupta, Itoo explained that the government is actively pursuing the recruitment process, aiming to address the educator shortage. She announced that 594 lecturer roles and various other non-teaching positions have been submitted for approval.

To further streamline operations, existing teachers are being promoted. Plans for several hundred appointments and promotions are underway, affecting both teaching and administrative staff, aimed at improving the quality of education and solving salary-related challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

