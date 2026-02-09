Middle East Nations Condemn Israel's West Bank Settlement Expansion
Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the UAE condemned Israel's decision to ease settlement expansion in the West Bank. Critics argue that this move pushes towards annexation, undermining the two-state solution. Israel's new policies facilitate land purchases by settlers, leading to potential displacement of Palestinians.
Israel's security cabinet decisions have made land purchases easier for Jewish settlers, increasing Israeli control over Palestinian territories and drawing criticism worldwide.
A joint statement by Middle Eastern countries calls the decisions a violation of international law and a threat to regional stability and the long pursuit of a two-state solution.
