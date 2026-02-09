Middle East Nations Condemn Israel's West Bank Settlement Expansion

Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates led regional condemnation of Israel's recent decision to ease settlement expansion in the West Bank, viewing it as an annexation step.

Israel's security cabinet decisions have made land purchases easier for Jewish settlers, increasing Israeli control over Palestinian territories and drawing criticism worldwide.

A joint statement by Middle Eastern countries calls the decisions a violation of international law and a threat to regional stability and the long pursuit of a two-state solution.

