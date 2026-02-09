Punjab Police Launches Massive Arrest Operation to Combat Crime and Drugs

In a decisive move against organized crime, Punjab Police on Monday launched 'Operation Prahaar-2', resulting in the apprehension of over 1,200 suspects. This 72-hour operation is part of the 'Gangstran Te Vaar' campaign, focused on eradicating gangster activity across Punjab. Police forces carried out 2,760 raids linked to wanted criminals in a bid to cleanse the state.

The operation was sanctioned by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and initiated by Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, with top police officials overseeing the extensive crackdown. Special DGP Arpit Shukla highlighted the deployment of over 12,000 officers in 2,000 coordinated teams. Day one saw 1,895 individuals detained, leading to 1,250 formal arrests, including 40 known offenders, while 298 people were held preventively. The campaign encourages public collaboration, urging citizens to report gangster-related information via an anonymous helpline.

Simultaneously, the police continued its anti-drug initiative 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', marking the 345th day of efforts, which resulted in 72 drug-related arrests on Monday. Authorities confiscated significant quantities of heroin, intoxicants, and drug money during these operations. The crackdown has led to over 48,000 arrests of drug smugglers. The police also facilitated de-addiction efforts, guiding 21 individuals towards rehabilitation on the same day. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)