Odisha Boosts Salaries for Contractual AYUSH Doctors
The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, has approved a salary increase for contractual AYUSH doctors working under the National Health Mission. The enhanced salaries will benefit 2,912 doctors, with increases ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹40,000, based on their tenure. This decision aims to recognize their contribution to healthcare.
According to the Chief Minister's Office, this salary enhancement will benefit 2,912 AYUSH doctors, with monthly rises varying from ₹20,000 to ₹40,000 depending on their years of service.
This decision reflects the state's recognition of AYUSH doctors' significant role in healthcare, with the increased costs expected to add ₹1 crore annually to the state budget.