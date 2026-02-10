Odisha Boosts Salaries for Contractual AYUSH Doctors

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, has authorized an increase in salaries for the state's contractual AYUSH doctors under the National Health Mission.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, this salary enhancement will benefit 2,912 AYUSH doctors, with monthly rises varying from ₹20,000 to ₹40,000 depending on their years of service.

This decision reflects the state's recognition of AYUSH doctors' significant role in healthcare, with the increased costs expected to add ₹1 crore annually to the state budget.