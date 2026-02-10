Left Menu

Odisha Boosts Salaries for Contractual AYUSH Doctors

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, has approved a salary increase for contractual AYUSH doctors working under the National Health Mission. The enhanced salaries will benefit 2,912 doctors, with increases ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹40,000, based on their tenure. This decision aims to recognize their contribution to healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:52 IST
Odisha Boosts Salaries for Contractual AYUSH Doctors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, has authorized an increase in salaries for the state's contractual AYUSH doctors under the National Health Mission.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, this salary enhancement will benefit 2,912 AYUSH doctors, with monthly rises varying from ₹20,000 to ₹40,000 depending on their years of service.

This decision reflects the state's recognition of AYUSH doctors' significant role in healthcare, with the increased costs expected to add ₹1 crore annually to the state budget.

TRENDING

1
French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India from February 17 to 19: MEA.

French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India from February 17 to 19: MEA.

 India
2
Flipspaces Expansion: Revolutionizing Recruitment with AI-Driven Hiring

Flipspaces Expansion: Revolutionizing Recruitment with AI-Driven Hiring

 India
3
Rising Tensions in Bangladesh: Another Minority Attack Sparks Concern

Rising Tensions in Bangladesh: Another Minority Attack Sparks Concern

 Bangladesh
4
Gold Accounting Controversy at Sabarimala Shrine: A Quest for Clarity

Gold Accounting Controversy at Sabarimala Shrine: A Quest for Clarity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026