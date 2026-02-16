NR Foundation's Metal Sofa Donation Uplifts Hospital Comfort in Mysuru

The NR Foundation, renowned for its philanthropic endeavors, has made a significant donation to the District Hospital & Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Mysuru, providing 14 three-seater metal sofa sets. This donation is part of their broader mission to improve healthcare infrastructure and alleviate the conditions faced by patients and their families.

The donation was officially handed over to the hospital authorities, including District Surgeon Dr. Sathish N. V and Resident Medical Officer Dr. Hariprasadh J., by NR Foundation Chairman Sri R. Guru. The contribution was made following a request from the District Surgeon to address the lack of seating in outpatient and ward areas.

This initiative reflects the Foundation's commitment to community welfare and underlines their belief in addressing everyday needs with dignity. Previously, during the COVID-19 pandemic, NR Foundation played a vital role by supplying essential medical supplies and continues to focus on healthcare, education, and empowerment initiatives across Mysuru.

(With inputs from agencies.)