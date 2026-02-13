Left Menu

Ayushman Arogya Mandirs: Delhi's New Healthcare Revolution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated an Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Fatehpur Beri, with plans to open 1,100 such clinics. These centers offer free diagnostic services and healthcare, aiming to improve accessibility. The initiative is part of broader development efforts including projects worth Rs 322 crore in Chhatarpur.

In a significant boost to Delhi's healthcare infrastructure, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated an Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Fatehpur Beri. This marks a milestone in the government's commitment to bringing comprehensive healthcare services closer to the city's residents.

With the opening of 51 new clinics across the city, Delhi now boasts 370 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs designed to provide free and accessible healthcare. These facilities are equipped to offer 80 free diagnostic services, medications, and specialized care for cancer, maternal and child health, and non-communicable diseases. The ambitious plan aims to expand this network to 1,100 centers, fundamentally reshaping how healthcare is accessed in the capital.

Chief Minister Gupta also announced new development initiatives in the Chhatarpur Assembly constituency, with projects worth Rs 322 crore. These developments symbolize the government's renewed focus on health and infrastructure, following the BJP's electoral victory in the city's recent elections.

