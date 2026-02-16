Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Struggles to Nourish Its Future: Malnutrition Debate in Assembly

In Uttar Pradesh, debates on malnutrition rates and nutrition schemes took center stage during an Assembly session. Minister Baby Rani Maurya assured the provision of supplementary nutrition but faced scrutiny over persistent malnutrition levels. SP member Dr Ragini Sonkar pressed the government on its sensitivity towards affected populations and cited economic challenges to prescribed nutritional standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an intense debate in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Minister Baby Rani Maurya confirmed that supplementary nutrition is being provided according to standards, though malnutrition persists among children. The discussion arose during a question session where SP member Dr Ragini Sonkar demanded more details on state efforts targeting chronic malnutrition.

Dr Sonkar alleged that widespread malnutrition and anemia persist among children, mothers, and adolescent girls. She questioned the government's concern for these vulnerable groups and highlighted systemic irregularities. With a standard budget of only Rs 8 per meal for young children, Sonkar argued against the feasibility of meeting nutritional standards amid rising prices of essential food items.

While Minister Maurya attempted to address concerns, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana reminded her to answer specific queries raised by SP members, revealing that comprehensive responses would be provided in writing later. This exchange spotlighted ongoing challenges in meeting nutritional needs amid economic constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

