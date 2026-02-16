Uttar Pradesh Struggles to Nourish Its Future: Malnutrition Debate in Assembly

In an intense debate in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Minister Baby Rani Maurya confirmed that supplementary nutrition is being provided according to standards, though malnutrition persists among children. The discussion arose during a question session where SP member Dr Ragini Sonkar demanded more details on state efforts targeting chronic malnutrition.

Dr Sonkar alleged that widespread malnutrition and anemia persist among children, mothers, and adolescent girls. She questioned the government's concern for these vulnerable groups and highlighted systemic irregularities. With a standard budget of only Rs 8 per meal for young children, Sonkar argued against the feasibility of meeting nutritional standards amid rising prices of essential food items.

While Minister Maurya attempted to address concerns, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana reminded her to answer specific queries raised by SP members, revealing that comprehensive responses would be provided in writing later. This exchange spotlighted ongoing challenges in meeting nutritional needs amid economic constraints.

