Protests Erupt Over Newborn's Death at Nedumangad Hospital

Activists from the Congress, BJP, and SDPI gathered at the Nedumangad district hospital on Tuesday evening, protesting against the death of a newborn during childbirth. The police have filed a case of unnatural death under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, though no formal complaint has been received from the baby's tribal family.

State Health Minister Veena George announced that an immediate investigation would be conducted to address the family's claims that the baby's death could have been prevented with timely medical intervention. The family alleged negligence, stating that medical staff delayed performing a necessary caesarean until it was too late.

The protests intensified as activists demanded accountability and action against the medical staff involved. Despite the hospital's assurances of a thorough probe, the family's distress and the political outcry have cast a spotlight on healthcare practices at the facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)