Left Menu

Odisha Cadet's Mysterious Disappearance at Sea Sparks Investigation Demand

The family of Sarthak Mohapatra, an Odisha merchant navy cadet, has demanded a criminal investigation into his mysterious disappearance from a vessel off the Mauritius coast. They allege non-cooperation from the company operating the vessel, Anglo-Eastern, and seek a thorough probe by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:26 IST
Odisha Cadet's Mysterious Disappearance at Sea Sparks Investigation Demand
disappearance
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Odisha merchant navy cadet Sarthak Mohapatra is calling for a criminal investigation into his disappearance near the Mauritius coast on February 3. Mohapatra's mother Rashmita and uncle Santosh Sahu traveled to Singapore, overseeing efforts to trace him after his vessel docked there.

According to the family, the company operating the vessel, Anglo-Eastern, did not cooperate during their Singapore visit. They claim restricted access on board and a lack of response to requests for a thorough search of the vessel, fueling suspicions of a cover-up.

An ongoing investigation by the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore is underway, with potential police involvement. The family demands transparency, citing discrepancies and unviewed CCTV footage as red flags in the search operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Tale of Trust: Friends Turn Foes in Dehradun

Tragic Tale of Trust: Friends Turn Foes in Dehradun

 India
2
Starlink Disconnection: No Setback for Russian Drone Operations

Starlink Disconnection: No Setback for Russian Drone Operations

 Global
3
Federal Indictment Exposes Doping Conspiracy Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Federal Indictment Exposes Doping Conspiracy Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

 Global
4
Erdogan Criticizes Israel's Somaliland Move: A Geopolitical Impasse

Erdogan Criticizes Israel's Somaliland Move: A Geopolitical Impasse

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026