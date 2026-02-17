Odisha Cadet's Mysterious Disappearance at Sea Sparks Investigation Demand

The family of Odisha merchant navy cadet Sarthak Mohapatra is calling for a criminal investigation into his disappearance near the Mauritius coast on February 3. Mohapatra's mother Rashmita and uncle Santosh Sahu traveled to Singapore, overseeing efforts to trace him after his vessel docked there.

According to the family, the company operating the vessel, Anglo-Eastern, did not cooperate during their Singapore visit. They claim restricted access on board and a lack of response to requests for a thorough search of the vessel, fueling suspicions of a cover-up.

An ongoing investigation by the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore is underway, with potential police involvement. The family demands transparency, citing discrepancies and unviewed CCTV footage as red flags in the search operation.

