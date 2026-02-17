Tragedy Strikes After Family Dinner: Investigation Underway
Two family members from Nilamel died after suspected food poisoning in Vizhinjam, while two others are under treatment. A restaurant is under scrutiny as part of the investigation led by police and health officials. State Health Minister has directed swift action following reports of the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident near Nilamel in Kollam, two family members succumbed to suspected food poisoning after dining at a Vizhinjam restaurant, authorities revealed on Tuesday.
Two other family members are currently receiving medical treatment. The implicated restaurant has been sealed as police and food safety officials probe the incident, with inspections already underway.
State Health Minister Veena George has tasked health officials with a thorough investigation following media reports, emphasizing the need for detailed tests to confirm the cause. Meanwhile, several hundred other patrons reported no health issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- food poisoning
- Nilamel
- Kollam
- dining
- restaurant
- Vizhinjam
- health
- safety
- investigation
- ministry
ALSO READ
India's AI Revolution: The 'UPI of AI' for MSMEs, Healthcare, and Education
Imran Khan's Health Crisis Spurs Political and Social Uproar
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalized for Exhaustion: Health Update
Punjab Boosts Healthcare: Aam Aadmi Clinics Lead the Way
India's AI-Driven Healthcare Revolution: A New Dawn with SAHI