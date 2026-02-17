Tragedy Strikes After Family Dinner: Investigation Underway

In a tragic incident near Nilamel in Kollam, two family members succumbed to suspected food poisoning after dining at a Vizhinjam restaurant, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

Two other family members are currently receiving medical treatment. The implicated restaurant has been sealed as police and food safety officials probe the incident, with inspections already underway.

State Health Minister Veena George has tasked health officials with a thorough investigation following media reports, emphasizing the need for detailed tests to confirm the cause. Meanwhile, several hundred other patrons reported no health issues.

