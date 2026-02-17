Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes After Family Dinner: Investigation Underway

Two family members from Nilamel died after suspected food poisoning in Vizhinjam, while two others are under treatment. A restaurant is under scrutiny as part of the investigation led by police and health officials. State Health Minister has directed swift action following reports of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:12 IST
Tragedy Strikes After Family Dinner: Investigation Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident near Nilamel in Kollam, two family members succumbed to suspected food poisoning after dining at a Vizhinjam restaurant, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

Two other family members are currently receiving medical treatment. The implicated restaurant has been sealed as police and food safety officials probe the incident, with inspections already underway.

State Health Minister Veena George has tasked health officials with a thorough investigation following media reports, emphasizing the need for detailed tests to confirm the cause. Meanwhile, several hundred other patrons reported no health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

 India
2
Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

 Global
3
Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

 Global
4
Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026