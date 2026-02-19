Left Menu

SIMS Hospital Launches First Integrated Sleep Institute

SIMS Hospital has opened its first integrated sleep institute, bringing together multiple specialties to address sleep disorders. The center offers personalized care with advanced technology, focusing on neurological, psychological, and respiratory disorders. It also highlights the risks associated with untreated sleep conditions linked to cardiac and neurological events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:33 IST
SIMS Hospital Launches First Integrated Sleep Institute
  • Country:
  • India

SIMS Hospital has inaugurated its pioneering integrated sleep institute aimed at combating sleep-related disorders. The facility consolidates ten medical specialities under one roof, offering a holistic approach to treatment, according to an official statement.

The institute provides a comprehensive array of services including medical, surgical, diagnostic, and supportive care. Advanced sleep analysis technologies enable precise assessment and tailored treatment plans for neurological, psychological, and respiratory ailments.

Dr. Karthik Madesh Ratnavelu, Director and Senior Consultant in ENT, emphasized the grave risks of untreated sleep disorders, equating their danger to heart disease and stroke with that of smoking to cancer. The inauguration, attended by actor Aishwarya Rajesh, marks a significant leap in sleep disorder management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

 India
3
Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

 India
4
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026