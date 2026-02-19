SIMS Hospital Launches First Integrated Sleep Institute

SIMS Hospital has inaugurated its pioneering integrated sleep institute aimed at combating sleep-related disorders. The facility consolidates ten medical specialities under one roof, offering a holistic approach to treatment, according to an official statement.

The institute provides a comprehensive array of services including medical, surgical, diagnostic, and supportive care. Advanced sleep analysis technologies enable precise assessment and tailored treatment plans for neurological, psychological, and respiratory ailments.

Dr. Karthik Madesh Ratnavelu, Director and Senior Consultant in ENT, emphasized the grave risks of untreated sleep disorders, equating their danger to heart disease and stroke with that of smoking to cancer. The inauguration, attended by actor Aishwarya Rajesh, marks a significant leap in sleep disorder management.

(With inputs from agencies.)