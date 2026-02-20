Germany's Role in a Shifting World Order
Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged Germany to embrace a greater global leadership role amid a changing world order during a CDU party conference. He emphasized the need for a new strategy within a united Europe, highlighting Germany's courage to shape and assert its future in a fluctuating geopolitical landscape.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Germany to assert a larger global role at a CDU party conference, as the world order evolves. Merz emphasized that the conventional international norms no longer hold, highlighting the need for Germany to adapt.
Addressing his fellow conservatives in Stuttgart, Merz outlined a vision for a new strategic roadmap. This strategy aims to position Germany as a key player within a unified Europe, exemplifying the nation's resilience and forward-thinking approach.
Merz's speech underscored the importance of courage and proactivity in navigating future challenges, urging his country to take decisive steps in shaping its destiny amidst uncertain global dynamics.
