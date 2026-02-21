Karnataka Governor Calls for Strengthened Budget for Higher Education
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot urged the state government to bolster financial backing for the Higher Education department. Speaking at the Karnataka State Public Universities Vice Chancellors' Conference–2026, he emphasized structured financial support, filling vacancies, and enhancing academic quality through improved governance and infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
In a call for enhanced support, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot urged the state government to provide stronger financial backing to the Higher Education department. Addressing the Karnataka State Public Universities Vice Chancellors' Conference–2026, he emphasized the need for structured budgetary measures.
Governor Gehlot highlighted the importance of filling vacancies in institutions like the Karnataka State Dr Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University and ensuring adequate financial provisions. He called for updated curriculums, job-oriented courses, and stronger coordination between Vice Chancellors and Registrars.
Stressing governance and transparency, the Governor advocated for adherence to central and UGC guidelines, resolving internal disputes democratically, and fostering international collaborations. He underscored the cultural significance of Indian traditional dress during convocation ceremonies.
