Tensions Flare in Telangana: Communal Disturbances Lead to Multiple Arrests

In Telangana's Kamareddy district, a communal disturbance led to a police constable's injury and multiple arrests. The altercation began over religious music at a mall. Authorities are investigating, and tensions have reportedly settled. Political leaders reacted strongly, calling for inquiries and expressing concerns over rising communal incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A communal disturbance in Kamareddy district of Telangana resulted in the injury of a police constable and saw twelve people arrested. The events unfolded after a confrontation over religious music at a mall in Banswada escalated. Police intervened with a lathi-charge to defuse tensions.

The Kamareddy Superintendent of Police, M Rajesh Chandra, confirmed that a swift investigation was underway and efforts to apprehend suspects were ongoing. The SP warned against attempts to incite further religious animosity and threatened action against those posting inflammatory content online.

Political leaders, including BJP's N Ramchander Rao and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, responded, highlighting issues of communal tensions and calling for robust investigations. Owaisi specifically raised concerns about targeting of minority-owned businesses during the altercation.

