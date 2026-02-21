Left Menu

Dissident CPI(M) Leader Joins Trinamool, Sparks Political Uproar

Pratikur Rahaman, a dissident CPI(M) leader, defected to West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress. His departure, aimed at opposing BJP's influence, led to his expulsion from CPI(M). The move was welcomed by TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, sparking discussions on ideological divergences and political dynamics within West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-02-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 20:59 IST
Dissident CPI(M) Leader Joins Trinamool, Sparks Political Uproar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, dissident CPI(M) leader Pratikur Rahaman has joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, leading to his immediate expulsion from the Marxist organization. Rahaman's defection was confirmed during a gathering at the Amtala office in the presence of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The decision to join TMC was explained by Rahaman as an effort to combat the rise of BJP's influence, which he described as fostering fascism. Abhishek Banerjee warmly welcomed Rahaman, emphasizing the importance of young, principled leaders dedicated to fighting for the welfare of the people.

CPI(M)'s state committee responded by labelling Rahaman's actions as serious anti-party activities. Banerjee criticized CPI(M) for ideological inconsistencies and praised TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, echoing sentiments of prominent intellectuals about her leadership capabilities.

TRENDING

1
Political Clash at AI Summit: Shirtless Protests Stir Controversy Across India

Political Clash at AI Summit: Shirtless Protests Stir Controversy Across Ind...

 India
2
Tragic Loss: Delivery Rider Killed in Alleged Speeding Car Crash

Tragic Loss: Delivery Rider Killed in Alleged Speeding Car Crash

 India
3
NIT Arunachal Pradesh's Convocation: Building Future Innovators for Viksit Bharat

NIT Arunachal Pradesh's Convocation: Building Future Innovators for Viksit B...

 India
4
Tariff Tug-of-War: Supreme Court vs. Trump

Tariff Tug-of-War: Supreme Court vs. Trump

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026