Dissident CPI(M) Leader Joins Trinamool, Sparks Political Uproar
Pratikur Rahaman, a dissident CPI(M) leader, defected to West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress. His departure, aimed at opposing BJP's influence, led to his expulsion from CPI(M). The move was welcomed by TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, sparking discussions on ideological divergences and political dynamics within West Bengal.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political shift, dissident CPI(M) leader Pratikur Rahaman has joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, leading to his immediate expulsion from the Marxist organization. Rahaman's defection was confirmed during a gathering at the Amtala office in the presence of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee.
The decision to join TMC was explained by Rahaman as an effort to combat the rise of BJP's influence, which he described as fostering fascism. Abhishek Banerjee warmly welcomed Rahaman, emphasizing the importance of young, principled leaders dedicated to fighting for the welfare of the people.
CPI(M)'s state committee responded by labelling Rahaman's actions as serious anti-party activities. Banerjee criticized CPI(M) for ideological inconsistencies and praised TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, echoing sentiments of prominent intellectuals about her leadership capabilities.
