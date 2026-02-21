Kerala's Health Sector Turmoil: Satheesan and George Trade Blows Amid Healthcare Crisis

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan on Saturday refuted claims of having directed Youth Congress workers to protest at Health Minister Veena George's residence over a recent surgical mishap, asserting such tactics are not in line with the party's principles.

Satheesan, who serves as Leader of the Opposition, denied instructing anyone to target George's home, responding to her accusation of incitement. He criticized ruling party activists for previous break-ins at his own residences, challenging ministers' accountability in those incidents.

Highlighting systemic issues, Satheesan accused Kerala's public health system of collapse and underscored the need for governmental action. He claimed significant corporate buyouts in the healthcare sector threaten affordability for families and emphasized the importance of strengthening public health infrastructure.