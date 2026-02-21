Left Menu

Kerala's Health Sector Turmoil: Satheesan and George Trade Blows Amid Healthcare Crisis

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan dismisses allegations of inciting a protest at Health Minister Veena George's residence, citing systemic failures in Kerala's health sector as the reason for unrest. He accuses ruling party affiliates of past vandalism, criticizing the collapse of public healthcare and corporate acquisition of hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-02-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 16:04 IST
Kerala's Health Sector Turmoil: Satheesan and George Trade Blows Amid Healthcare Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan on Saturday refuted claims of having directed Youth Congress workers to protest at Health Minister Veena George's residence over a recent surgical mishap, asserting such tactics are not in line with the party's principles.

Satheesan, who serves as Leader of the Opposition, denied instructing anyone to target George's home, responding to her accusation of incitement. He criticized ruling party activists for previous break-ins at his own residences, challenging ministers' accountability in those incidents.

Highlighting systemic issues, Satheesan accused Kerala's public health system of collapse and underscored the need for governmental action. He claimed significant corporate buyouts in the healthcare sector threaten affordability for families and emphasized the importance of strengthening public health infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Overseas Voter Surge: A Deep Dive into Electoral Roll Trends

Kerala's Overseas Voter Surge: A Deep Dive into Electoral Roll Trends

 India
2
Strengthening India through 'One Nation, One Election' and CSR

Strengthening India through 'One Nation, One Election' and CSR

 India
3
Inmate's Tragic Demise Ignites Concerns in Etah Jail

Inmate's Tragic Demise Ignites Concerns in Etah Jail

 India
4
Caught in Limbo: The Heartbreaking Story of a Christian Adoptee's Fight Against Deportation

Caught in Limbo: The Heartbreaking Story of a Christian Adoptee's Fight Agai...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026