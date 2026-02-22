Aaland Sherin: The Youngest Hero of Organ Donation
The grandfather of Aalin Sherin, Kerala's youngest organ donor, expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for acknowledging the family's noble gesture in his radio program. Aalin's organs, donated after her brain death from an accident, gave hope and life to five individuals, inspiring the nation.
Country:
India
The family of Aalin Sherin, a 10-month-old who became Kerala's youngest organ donor, received recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address. This acknowledgment came following Aalin's tragic passing due to a road accident, and her subsequent organ donation brought solace and recognition to her grieving relatives.
Reji Samuel, Aalin's grandfather, expressed gratitude for the government's acknowledgment, hoping it would inspire future organ donations. Despite some criticism the family faced on social media, Samuel emphasized that their decision to donate Aalin's organs was not for publicity but for saving lives.
Aalin's passing, declared a brain death on February 12, led to her organs being donated to healthcare institutions across Thiruvananthapuram, giving five individuals a new chance at life. Her sacrifice was honored with state rituals, underlining the profound impact of her family's decision.
