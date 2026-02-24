Somalia's Alarming Hunger Crisis: A Battle Against Drought and Aid Cuts

Nearly 6.5 million individuals in Somalia are grappling with severe hunger, exacerbated by relentless drought conditions, conflict, and significant cuts in global aid, according to the federal government and UN agencies.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report highlights a grim projection, indicating that by March's end, 6.5 million people might face crisis or worse levels of food insecurity.

With 1.84 million children under five at risk of acute malnutrition by 2026, including nearly half a million who could be critically malnourished, officials emphasize the urgent need for lifesaving assistance.