Somalia's Alarming Hunger Crisis: A Battle Against Drought and Aid Cuts

Somalia faces a dire hunger crisis as 6.5 million people encounter severe food insecurity due to drought, conflict, and global aid reductions. Children under 5 are at significant risk of malnutrition, prompting calls for urgent assistance. Displacement and food supply disruptions exacerbate the humanitarian emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nearly 6.5 million individuals in Somalia are grappling with severe hunger, exacerbated by relentless drought conditions, conflict, and significant cuts in global aid, according to the federal government and UN agencies.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report highlights a grim projection, indicating that by March's end, 6.5 million people might face crisis or worse levels of food insecurity.

With 1.84 million children under five at risk of acute malnutrition by 2026, including nearly half a million who could be critically malnourished, officials emphasize the urgent need for lifesaving assistance.

