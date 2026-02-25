12,300 Health Workers Secure Pay Boost in New PSA Deal

Health Minister Simeon Brown has welcomed the ratification of a new collective agreement covering more than 12,000 Allied, Public Health, Scientific and Technical (APHST) workers represented by the Public Service Association (PSA), marking another significant workforce settlement across the health sector.

The agreement applies to approximately 12,300 employees working for Health New Zealand nationwide and delivers a two-year pay package alongside targeted workforce development measures.

Two-Year Pay Rise and Lump Sum Payment

Under the deal, eligible workers will receive:

A 2.5 per cent pay increase in the first year

A further 2 per cent pay increase in the second year

A $500 lump sum payment

The settlement recognises the essential role APHST professionals play across the healthcare system — from laboratory diagnostics and radiography to public health services, allied therapies, and specialist technical support.

“These professionals play a critical role in patient care, and this settlement acknowledges their important contribution to the healthcare system,” Mr Brown said.

The workforce covered by the agreement spans hospitals, community health services and public health operations, forming a backbone of frontline and behind-the-scenes clinical support that enables timely diagnosis, treatment planning, infection control, rehabilitation, and preventative health programmes.

New Pay Scale and Workforce Development Fund

In addition to general pay increases, the agreement introduces structural changes aimed at strengthening workforce sustainability and career progression.

A new pay scale has been established for Sterile Sciences Technicians — a workforce critical to infection prevention and surgical safety. Sterile Sciences staff are responsible for cleaning, sterilising and preparing surgical instruments and medical equipment, ensuring operating theatres and clinical environments meet strict safety standards.

The settlement also creates a $400,000 national professional development fund to support training, upskilling and career advancement opportunities across the APHST workforce.

The fund is designed to enhance workforce capability, improve retention, and support the development of specialist skills in areas facing recruitment pressures.

Continuing Momentum in Health Sector Settlements

The ratification follows recent approvals of collective agreements covering APEX Pharmacy and APEX Psychologists members, signalling continued progress in settling employment agreements across Health New Zealand.

Mr Brown acknowledged the efforts of both Health New Zealand and union representatives in reaching the agreement.

“I want to acknowledge Health New Zealand and the unions for their work as these agreements are reached,” he said.

The latest settlement forms part of the Government’s broader approach to stabilising the health workforce, improving morale, and providing greater certainty across the sector as Health New Zealand continues system-wide reforms.

With over 12,000 staff covered, the agreement represents one of the larger collective settlements in the public health system this year and provides clarity for workers and services nationwide.