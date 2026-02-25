Left Menu

Celebrating Courage: Triumph Over Childhood Cancer at Manipal Hospital

Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur hosted a special event on Childhood Cancer Day 2026, celebrating the resilience of childhood cancer survivors and their families. The event emphasized the importance of global unity against cancer and featured inspiring stories from survivors, with experts highlighting advances in treatment and the essential role of teamwork.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Childhood Cancer Day 2026, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur hosted a heartfelt event celebrating the resilience of young cancer survivors and their families. The gathering focused on the united global fight against childhood cancer, highlighting the importance of community awareness and expert hospital care.

The event featured prominent speakers, including Dr. Ashwath Narayan CN and Dr. Manish Rai, who emphasized scientific breakthroughs making most childhood cancers curable. Collaborative efforts, including financial support from NGOs, were spotlighted as crucial elements in the treatment journey.

With survival rates in India reaching global standards, the event also stressed the importance of post-treatment lifestyle discipline. The moving stories shared by survivors and their parents underscored a message of hope, underlining that a cancer diagnosis is not the end but the start of a stronger future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

