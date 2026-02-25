Celebrating Courage: Triumph Over Childhood Cancer at Manipal Hospital

On Childhood Cancer Day 2026, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur hosted a heartfelt event celebrating the resilience of young cancer survivors and their families. The gathering focused on the united global fight against childhood cancer, highlighting the importance of community awareness and expert hospital care.

The event featured prominent speakers, including Dr. Ashwath Narayan CN and Dr. Manish Rai, who emphasized scientific breakthroughs making most childhood cancers curable. Collaborative efforts, including financial support from NGOs, were spotlighted as crucial elements in the treatment journey.

With survival rates in India reaching global standards, the event also stressed the importance of post-treatment lifestyle discipline. The moving stories shared by survivors and their parents underscored a message of hope, underlining that a cancer diagnosis is not the end but the start of a stronger future.

(With inputs from agencies.)