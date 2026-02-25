Tribal Volunteers Aid Major Drug Bust in Andaman Jungle

In a landmark operation, police in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands successfully seized 6.9 kg of methamphetamine from a remote jungle, thanks in large part to the efforts of two home guard volunteers belonging to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group.

Recognized for their "pivotal role" in the recovery operation near Pagla Mundi under Hut Bay police station, Raja and Jhaj were honored by DGP Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal during a special ceremony. This case highlights the crucial involvement of tribal members in law enforcement, capitalizing on their comprehensive understanding of local terrains.

The volunteers received commendation certificates and a cash reward for their exceptional contribution, signaling a new era of inclusive policing strategies aimed at integrating community resources in combating crime. The operation underscores the success of community-integrated policing initiatives in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)