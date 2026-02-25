Left Menu

Sterling Soars Amid Interest Rate Uncertainty and Political Scrutiny

The pound edged up against the dollar and euro as investors watched interest rate divergence and market sentiment closely. Political uncertainty and potential BoE rate cuts weighed on Sterling, which rose 0.10% against the euro. Observers await UK Debt Management's bond issuance plans amid political turmoil involving Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:30 IST
Sterling appreciated against both the dollar and the euro, as investors maintained a cautious stance due to potential interest-rate fluctuations and the prevailing market sentiment.

The currency's short-term outlook appears unfavorable amid UK political instability and the likelihood of further Bank of England rate cuts. A strong correlation exists between the pound and global equities, marking it as a risk-sensitive currency.

Notably, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey hinted at the possibility of a rate cut in March, though service price inflation hasn't declined as much as expected. Gilt yields also fell, drawing attention ahead of upcoming UK debt announcements, especially during Prime Minister Keir Starmer's contentious political climate.

