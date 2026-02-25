Left Menu

Modi's Diplomatic Overture: Strengthening Ties with Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Israel, meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and addressing the Israeli Parliament, Knesset. This visit, Modi's second to the country, aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Israel. Modi also plans to meet with President Isaac Herzog.

25-02-2026
Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, has initiated a significant diplomatic engagement with Israel, arriving for a two-day official visit. Upon his arrival, Modi was warmly received at the airport by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, in a grand ceremonial welcome.

This visit marks Modi's second trip to Israel since 2017 and symbolizes the strengthening rapport between the two nations. Modi's itinerary includes a historic address to the Israeli Parliament, known as the Knesset, further fostering India-Israel relations.

Highlighting the burgeoning partnership, Modi expressed enthusiasm for his talks with Netanyahu, describing the Israeli leader as a dear friend. In addition to meeting Netanyahu, Modi is also scheduled to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, emphasizing India's commitment to robust bilateral ties with Israel.

