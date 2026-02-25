Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Vigorous Crackdown on Narcotics Trafficking

In Chhattisgarh, over 2,599 individuals were arrested for narcotics trafficking in the past 13 months. The government is actively combating drug trafficking, despite criticism from BJP MLAs. Significant seizures and new anti-narcotics measures highlight the state's commitment to addressing the issue.

Raipur | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:28 IST
Chhattisgarh has stepped up its efforts against illegal narcotics trafficking, arresting 2,599 individuals over the past 13 months and seizing substantial quantities of contraband, including 20,089 kg of ganja and over three lakh psychotropic drugs. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma addressed the assembly, reaffirming the government's dedicated actions in tackling the issue amid criticism from senior BJP MLAs citing a surge in drug-related crimes.

Critics, like BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar, argue that drug trafficking networks are proliferating in the state, fueling crime and addiction issues. Citing AIIMS and the Union Ministry of Social Justice data, Chandrakar highlighted alarming stats, including the perspective that between 1.5 lakh and 2 lakh individuals in Chhattisgarh engage in opium and injectable drug use, with a significant number of users among children.

In response, Sharma detailed the administration's robust measures, including the task forces in all districts, anti-narcotics units, awareness campaigns, and extensive legal actions. He disclosed properties worth Rs 13.29 crore seized and highlighted the initiatives taken to prevent the narcotics' supply and demand, strongly countering claims of administrative laxity.

